Police: Man Accused of Raping California Woman He Met on Dating App

A man in Fontana, California, is accused of raping a woman he met on a dating app after he allegedy used several different aliases online.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Oscar Silva Morales of San Bernardino, was arrested on Thursday, ABC 7 reported on Friday.

Fontana policeman Steven Reed said law enforcement received a report in May that he had raped a local woman, and he was arrested in that case. The suspect was later connected to another victim in Orange County.

An image shows Morales, whom authorities said used names such as Thataboii_Laloo and Joey242599 online:

Reed said the suspect allegedly contacted victims on dating sites, after which they would message through apps such as SnapChat, and plan to meet. During meetings in public parks, the man is accused of persuading them to get into his car where he victimized them.

According to KCAL News, Morales was living in his car when the alleged incidents happened. The outlet’s report showed more images of the suspect:

Now, law enforcement fear there are more victims.

“Through the statements he gave to the investigators they believe there are going to be multiple victims still out there that were never identified. Maybe they are afraid to come forward, maybe they are underage,” Reed said.

Victims are being encouraged to come forward and should know they did nothing wrong. Their assistance can help ensure the suspect does not target anyone else, according to Reed.

“Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective Baker at 909-854-8014 or lbaker@fontanaca.gov,” the ABC 7 report said. In 2018, a man was accused of using the dating app known as Tinder to kill and rape multiple women, the New York City Police Department said, per Breitbart News.

A few years later in 2022, an Oregon elementary school teacher was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a child.

“Washington’s Redmond Police said detectives performed an undercover operation with decoy profiles on social media and dating apps to make contact with and meet the suspect in the case,” the Breitbart News article read. “The operation initially began in October when Andrew Hammond, 50, was told he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl, and he eventually communicated with another Redmond detective, believing the person to be 13.”