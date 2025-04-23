20-Year-Old Ohio Woman Facing Felony Charges After Getting into Fight with 11-Year-Old

A 20-year-old Ohio woman is facing felony charges after getting into a fight with an 11-year-old girl at a public park on Friday and telling the girl’s mother that she hopes her daughter dies.

Destany Scott of Canton, Ohio, was arrested on Friday after allegedly slamming an 11-year-old girl’s head against a slide, according to a report by Cleveland 19 News.

As she was being arrested, Scott also told the girl’s mother, Paige Dishong, that she hopes her 11-year-old daughter dies, a police report from Canton Police Department states.

After being arrested on Friday, Scott was charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct, for which she has already been arraigned and pleaded not guilty.

Then during her first arraignment on Tuesday, Scott was charged with felonious assault, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and disorderly conduct, Cleveland 19 News reported.

Authorities reportedly have video footage of the alleged assault against the 11-year-old girl.

A Canton police report also reveals that upon hearing Scott tell her she hopes her daughter dies, Dishong ran at the 20-year-old.

As a result, the 11-year-old girl’s mother was also arrested. She was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Dishong told law enforcement that Scott got into a fight with her child at a park and “repeatedly slammed her head off the metal portion of a slide,” the police report notes.

Scott is due back in Canton Municipal Court on Thursday for her second arraignment.

Dishong, meanwhile, is scheduled to be arraigned on May 2.

