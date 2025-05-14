An illegal alien has been convicted of sex trafficking her 12-year-old daughter in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin.

This week, 34-year-old illegal alien Elia Antonio pleaded guilty to trafficking a child, failure to protect a child, and misdemeanor bail jumping. Antonio will be sentenced in August and faces potentially more than 52 years in a Wisconsin prison.

As Breitbart News reported, Antonio was arrested last year after she had her boyfriend, 32-year-old illegal alien Juan Carlos Rocha Mejia, pay her more than $250 to be alone with her 12-year-old daughter.

The girl told police she was asked to get into a van with Antonio. Before arriving at Rocha Mejia’s residence, the girl said Antonio told her to get into the backseat.

Then, police allege, Antonio went into the residence and Rocha Mejia came out to take possession of the van. Rocha Mejia drove the van to Oakfield and climbed in the backseat with the girl whom he then allegedly sexually assaulted.

The girl was able to break free and run away. She eventually made it to a residence where she was able to call the police and report the incident.

Rocha Mejia crossed the United States-Mexico border in October 2021 and was subsequently released into the U.S. interior, where he ended up in Wisconsin. He has been charged with first-degree sexual assault, child enticement, strangulation, and false imprisonment.

