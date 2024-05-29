An illegal alien mother of a 12-year-old girl is accused of allowing an illegal alien man to sexually assault her daughter in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin, prosecutors allege.

Elia Antonio, a 33-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested and charged with trafficking her 12-year-old daughter, as well as failing to protect a child and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Juan Carlos Rocha Mejia, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Nicaragua who crossed the United States-Mexico border in October 2021 and was subsequently released into the U.S. interior, has been arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault, child enticement, strangulation, and false imprisonment.

Rocha Mejia, the girl told police, is the boyfriend of Antonio.

According to Fond du Lac County prosecutors, Rocha Mejia allegedly paid Antonio more than $250 to be alone with the woman’s 12-year-old daughter. The girl told police she was asked to get into a van with Antonio. Before arriving at Rocha Mejia’s residence, the girl said Antonio told her to get into the backseat.

Then, prosecutors allege, Antonio went into the residence and Rocha Mejia came out to take possession of the van. Rocha Mejia drove the van to Oakfield and climbed in the backseat with the girl whom he then allegedly sexually assaulted.

The girl was able to break free and run away. She eventually made it to a residence where she was able to call the police and report the incident.

Antonio and Rocha Mejia remain in local custody on $1 million cash bail each. They will have a preliminary hearing on June 7.

