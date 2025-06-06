A serial thief wanted nationwide has so far raked in more than $81,000 worth of merchandise from stealing at Ulta Beauty locations across the country, police say.

Paula Andrea Lopez-Correa, an accused makeup thief wanted nationwide for allegedly stealing from Ulta Beauty locations across the country, was last seen on May 15, hitting up the retailer’s Cleveland-area store, according to a report by Cleveland 19 News.

Authorities say the 49-year-old suspect has already stolen more than $81,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty locations along the East Coast and across the United States.

A few weeks ago, Lopez-Correa visited an Ulta Beauty location in Mayfield Heights — a suburb 20 miles east of Cleveland — where she was allegedly caught on camera ransacking the store aisles.

Watch Below:

The theft was reported to authorities on May 23, after Ulta Beauty employees checked surveillance footage to find a woman raiding their shelves and stuffing her bag.

The video also shows another woman taking products from the shelves and putting them into her bag.

Ulta Beauty employees say the May 15 incident resulted in more than $2,200 worth of merchandise being stolen from their store.

Lopez-Correa, who was born in Colombia, currently resides in Newport News, Virginia, and has active warrants for her arrest in several states for theft, Mayfield Heights police say.

Authorities have since provided Ulta Beauty employees across the country with photos of Lopez-Correa, warning them to be on the lookout for the accused super crook.

It remains unclear if the other woman seen in the video footage from Ulta Beauty’s Mayfield Heights location is connected to Lopez-Correa.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.