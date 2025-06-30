Michigan Ex-Teacher Accused of Sexual Relationship with 16-Year-Old Boy

An ex-teacher in Pontiac, Michigan, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student in 2023, and she now faces up to 15 years behind bars.

The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Jocelyn Sanroman who previously worked at Oakside Prep Academy, Fox 2 reported on Wednesday.

An image shows the suspect:

The suspect reportedly informed another teacher of the alleged relationship with the boy, and that teacher told law enforcement.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald charged Sanroman with three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct for the alleged relationship involving the teen student, her office announced.

McDonald said, “This defendant is accused of using her position of authority to exploit a minor victim. These allegations represent the ultimate breach of trust placed in educators by parents and the community. As a former teacher myself, I applaud the teacher who contacted police about this situation, protecting other students from further exploitation.”

According to the Fox report, McDonald pointed out that “while a 16-year-old has the ability to consent, that isn’t the same when the relationship is with a teacher.” She further explained it was because schools should be safe places for young people.

The Michigan Defense Law website states:

According to Michigan law, the minimum age for consensual sex with an adult is 16 years old. Individuals aged 15 or younger are unable to legally give consent to sexual activity, and adults engaging in such activities may face charges under Michigan’s Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) statutes. These laws are designed to protect minors from exploitation and abuse. It’s important to note, however, that Michigan statutory rape laws establish a higher age of consent of 18 years old when an older individual holds an authoritative position, such as teachers, school employees, coaches, or foster care providers. This provision prohibits any sexual relations between high school or grade school teachers and their students. [Emphasis added]

School officials said they acted quickly when they learned of the situation. A statement from leadership said, “We strive to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for the students entrusted to our care. Their safety and well-being remains our top priority.”