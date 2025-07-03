A brawl erupted Sunday on a Frontier Airlines flight that had just landed at Miami International Airport, and one person was arrested as a result.

The man arrested is identified as 21-year-old Ishaan Sharma of New Jersey. He is accused of attacking another passenger while other travelers were still in their seats, Local 10 reported on Tuesday.

An image shows the suspect:

When reports came in about the altercation aboard Flight 1203 just after 9:00 a.m., deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the airport to investigate.

Law enforcement said the victim was returning to his seat when the suspect grabbed him around the neck and that is when the fight erupted.

Video footage shows the chaos happening in the middle of the plane’s seats:

“The man sitting behind was making comments to the man in front, like negative comments, the whole flight, and the man in front went to the bathroom and when he came back that’s when things started to escalate,” a young woman who was on the flight said.

The alleged victim was identified as Keanu Evans, who said the brawl started for no reason, WSVN reported on Tuesday.

Evans said, “He kept threatening me with death. That’s what made me get up and press the button above me and I just turned around and I looked at him and I responded to him. A lot was going on, and immediately he just got up and he puts his forehead on my forehead like he was challenging me.”

He claimed Sharma looked at him angrily before grabbing him by the throat and allegedly choking him. Evans then decided to defend himself, he explained.

“It makes me feel bad because I don’t want people to get the wrong idea about who I am as a person. I’m a good person. You know, I recently got baptized. The biggest drawback for me, what I wish that I could have done better, was just not go back to my seat and been more adamant like, ‘Hey, keep me away from this guy,'” he stated.

In a longer clip of the brawl, another passenger is heard saying, “What are they doing?” as other people try to intervene and stop the fight:

Per the Local 10 report, “Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Gerald Hubbart issued Sharma a $500 bond and prohibited him from contacting the victim in person or on social media. He also ordered him to stay at least 500 feet away from the victim’s school or place of employment.”