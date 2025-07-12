Report: Experts Claim DOJ’s Alleged ‘Full Raw’ Jeffrey Epstein Prison Video Was Modified

Metadata from surveillance video recorded outside convicted sex criminal Jeffrey’ Epstein’s prison cell prior to his death was reportedly modified, experts said, according to Wired.

Epstein, who was being held at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, was found dead in August 2019 of suspected suicide, Breitbart News reported at the time.

The Wired article said on Friday that the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) recently released several hours of what it labeled “full raw” video from a camera near the criminal’s cell the night before his demise:

Metadata embedded in the video and analyzed by WIRED and independent video forensics experts shows that rather than being a direct export from the prison’s surveillance system, the footage was modified, likely using the professional editing tool Adobe Premiere Pro. The file appears to have been assembled from at least two source clips, saved multiple times, exported, and then uploaded to the DOJ’s website, where it was presented as “raw” footage. Experts caution that it’s unclear what exactly was changed, and that the metadata does not prove deceptive manipulation. The video may have simply been processed for public release using available software, with no modifications beyond stitching together two clips. But the absence of a clear explanation for the processing of the file using professional editing software complicates the Justice Department’s narrative.

Meanwhile, the DOJ and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) claimed this week there was no evidence of a “client list” belonging to Epstein, and investigators found he had committed suicide, according to Breitbart News.

When Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked during a recent cabinet meeting about the agency’s memo on Epstein, President Donald Trump pointed out the deadly floods in central Texas and questioned why the convicted sex criminal was still of interest.

The reporter had asked Bondi why there was a minute missing from the prison videos the night Epstein died.

Trump then interjected, “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years. You’re asking… we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. Are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable.”

During a recent episode of The Drill Down podcast, hosts Peter Schweizer and Eric Eggers interviewed Epstein’s former attorney David Schoen who said it did not surprise him that there was no client list or evidence Epstein had tried to blackmail famous individuals, per Breitbart News.

The article said, “He continues to doubt that Epstein killed himself, however, based on the findings of Dr. Michael Baden, whom he called the best forensic pathologist in the world. He also said Epstein asked him to do work that would only have had an impact much later, suggesting he had no intention to kill himself.”

During an interview this week on CNN, former Trump administration communications official Alyssa Farah Griffin said the MAGA base would not accept the recent Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files because they felt “so strongly” about Epstein since his crimes were revealed, per Breitbart News.

She added that “I think those around Donald Trump are advising him for as long as you can make this not your problem, let it be a DOJ problem. Let Bongino and Pam and Kash work this out, and let them fight amongst themselves as he’s going to try to focus on other things like trade deals, among other things. But this is one of the real issues with his base that I don’t think he can just hope is going to go away.”