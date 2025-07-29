Report: 4 Victims of Deadly Manhattan Shooting Identified

The four victims slain by the alleged Manhattan shooter before he turned his gun on himself Monday, including a New York City police officer, have been identified.

Officer Didarul Islam, 36, was working off-duty as a security guard when he was fatally shot by 27-year-old Shane Tamura as he opened fire in the office building housing Blackstone and NFL headquarters, ABC7 reported.

The Bangladeshi immigrant was a hero who “made the ultimate sacrifice,” New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press conference.

“He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice — shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city,” Tisch said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Islam “was saving lives.”

“He was doing what he does best and all members of the police department carry out. He was saving lives. He was protecting New Yorkers,” Adams said.

Islam had been an NYPD officer for almost four years when he was shot. He was the father of two young sons, and his wife is pregnant with a third child due next month.

Adams said he told the fallen officer’s family that “he was a hero, and we admire him for putting his life on the line.”

Islam’s father was so distraught at the news that he had a stroke, his cousin, Muhammad Mainul Islam, told the New York Post.

Wesley LePatner, 43, was identified by Blackstone as one of its employees. She was also a wife, a mother of two, and an active member of the local Jewish community, according to the UJA Federation of New York, where she served on the board.

The organization told ABC7 that LePatner was “extraordinary in every way — personally, professionally, and philanthropically.”

Following the devastating events on October 7, 2023, she led a solidarity mission with the federation to Israel.

“She lived with courage and conviction, instilling in her two children a deep love for Judaism and the Jewish people,” UJA said.

Blackstone also shared a statement of grief with the outlet: “Words cannot express the devastation we feel. Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed. She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond.”

LePlatner was remembered by friends on social media, including Yale University classmate Sam Yebri:

Devastated to hear about the senseless murder of my dear friend, Wesley Mittman Lepatner. We first met in the kosher dining hall our freshman year at Yale. We had fierce vigorous debates at the Slifka Center Shabbat dinners over whether LA or NY was the greatest city in the world. She married her college sweetheart Evan, the first wedding among our college friends. Wes went on to become an incredible mother to two, a titan in the New York real estate industry at Goldman and then Blackstone, and one of the city’s Jewish philanthropic luminaries, leading a mission to Israel right after the horrors of 10/7. She and Evan were always able to do it all and be the first to call on a birthday or special occasion. The world lost an angel and lioness. May Wesley’s memory be an eternal blessing.

Aland Etienne, 46, was also a father working as a security guard when Tamura allegedly took his life. He was identified by 32BJ SEIU President Manny Pastreich.

“This tragedy speaks to the sacrifice of security officers who risk their lives every day to keep New Yorkers and our buildings safe,” Pastreich said in a statement. “Every time a security officer puts on their uniform, they put their lives on the line. Their contributions to our city are essential, though often unappreciated.”

The union boss remembered Etienne as “a New York hero.”

Etienne’s partner, Rachel Paoli, said their son will turn seven this weekend.

The victim’s brother, Gathmand Etienne, took to Facebook to share the tragic news:

“My family suffered a heartbreaking tragedy. My brother, Aland, lost his life in the shooting that happened in New York while he was at work. He was more than a brother—he was a father, a son, and a light in our lives,” Gathmand wrote. “Our hearts are shattered, and we’re asking for your prayers and strength as we navigate this painful time. Rest in peace, Brother. You’ll never be forgotten.”

Julia Hyman, 27, was also killed in the deadly shooting, ABC7 reported. She was an associate at Rudin Property Management, the company that owns the Manhattan skyscraper where the tragedy took place.

“The Rudin family and everyone at our company are devastated by yesterday’s senseless tragedy,” the company said in a statement to NBC News. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured and lost last night, including our cherished Rudin colleague, a brave New York City police officer, a beloved lobby security guard and an employee at a tenant firm.”

Hyman was remembered by the president of Cornell University, where she graduated from the Peter and Stephanie Nolan School of Hotel Administration in 2020.

“Julia, a native of Manhattan and an associate at Rudin Management, graduated summa cum laude with a major in hotel and restaurant administration and a minor in real estate,” said university president Michael I. Kotlikoff. “Her first job after graduating was with Sagehall Partners, founded by a fellow Cornellian. Julia was on campus earlier this summer for her five-year reunion.”

“We are devastated for Julia’s friends and family, including her parents and sister Ali, a 2017 graduate of the College of Human Ecology,” he wrote. “We also extend our sympathy to the loved ones of the three other victims, including New York Police Officer Didarul Islam. We extend our deepest condolences to all the families whose loved ones were lost in this senseless act.”

An additional two victims were shot and injured, according to media reports.

President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the families of the four killed in a statement on Truth Social:

“I have been briefed on the tragic shooting that took place in Manhattan, a place that I know and love. I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence,” Trump wrote. “My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

He added, “God Bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York!”

Tamura had a “concealed carry permit from Las Vegas” on his person when he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he allegedly committed the terrible acts around 6:30 p.m., FOX 5 New York reported.

While the motive for the deadly attack has not been officially disclosed, Mayor Adams said a note was found with Tamura that “stated he had CTE,” or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a brain disease caused by head trauma that is often found in football players who have been concussed.

“He seemed to have blamed the NFL. The NFL headquarters was located in the building. And he mistakenly went up the wrong elevator banks,” Adams said in an interview with PIX11.

“As you know, in many of our corporate buildings, based on the floors you want to get to, you have to go to certain elevator banks,” the mayor explained.

“And he went on the wrong elevator bank, which took him to Rudin Management. And that is where he carried out an additional part of his horrific shootings.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.