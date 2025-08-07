Two people were found dead inside a car parked at a scenic spot on the Pacific Coast Highway in California on Wednesday.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said a witness noticed the vehicle in the area of Vista Point at Point Mugu State Park, KTLA reported.

An investigation was launched once authorities arrived at the scene, where they pronounced the two individuals dead.

Video footage shows two cars were parked on the side of the highway. One was white and the other a dark color.

Law enforcement and firefighting crews were at the scene to investigate.

The NBC Los Angeles report said detectives have not revealed a cause of death, but “they are calling the deaths suspicious in nature”:

Officials have not yet released the individuals’ identities, per KTLA. The outlet noted the sheriff’s office Major Crimes Unit will continue the investigation.

The unit’s webpage said its team is made up of 22 detectives:

They possess a wide variety of investigative experience and are supported by a diverse and professional civilian staff. The Major Crimes Bureau is responsible for investigating all homicides, suicides and suspicious deaths within Ventura County and our contract cities. The Bureau also investigates aggravated assaults, armed robberies, sexual assaults, kidnappings, terrorist threats and financial crimes. The types of crimes this unit investigates can be traumatic and life altering for the victim, victim’s family and loved ones. The Ventura County Major Crimes Bureau is devoted to these individuals and investigates each case thoroughly and in a timely manner to help bring closure to the people involved.

According to the Visit the USA website, the Pacific Coast Highway was begun in the 1930s and runs along 600 miles of the state’s coastline.

“It is one of the most astoundingly scenic roads in the world, meant to be traversed slowly, while gasping at the mountains, towering trees, expansive beaches and endless sky,” the site reads. “It also affords travelers an unparalleled opportunity to dip into all the character California has to offer: pioneer outposts, surfing villages, farm-fresh foods, local wine, roadside kitsch, Hollywood glitz and bohemia.”