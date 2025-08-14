The man convicted of brutally killing four University of Idaho students in 2022 is reportedly being harassed by fellow prison inmates.

Bryan Kohberger, who is being housed at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, is facing taunts from other inmates who reportedly shout through the vents into his cell where he is in solitary confinement, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective who is now with the Cold Case Foundation, told the outlet the noise is “driving him crazy” because it is nearly non-stop.

He said Kohberger is “extremely annoyed and frustrated” by the reported behavior and “He’s complaining to the authorities that he can’t sleep because of them.”

According to the New York Post, McDonough also said the inmates were aware he was coming to the facility.

“The inmates were apparently waiting for him. And when he got there, they are now making his life absolutely miserable,” he added.

Kohberger was arrested in December 2022 after the four students were stabbed to death on November 13 of that year while they were sleeping inside the same home, per Breitbart News. The victims are identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.

In July, Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences plus 10 more years. The prison where he will apparently live out his days has been described as “hell on earth.”

Kohberger’s cell is in the J block unit where he lives alone for 23 hours a day. He is allowed outside one hour per day while wearing restraints, and showers are permitted every other day.

For now, it appears nothing will be done to keep his fellow prisoners from driving him crazy.

“Based on his 40-year law enforcement career, McDonough said it is unlikely prison staff will take much action to stop inmates tormenting Kohberger because, in solitary confinement, he is not in physical danger,” the Mail article noted.