A 28-year-old suspect was arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Friday regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Police and the FBI took Bryan Christopher Kohberger into custody at 3:00 a.m., a law enforcement source told Fox News.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger mug shot. Courtesy: Monroe County Correctional Facility https://t.co/gGdWLru0vz pic.twitter.com/JErr0TX1bn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 30, 2022

The outlet continued:

Kohberger was being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office in connection to the slayings of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21. The suspect is a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, according to the college’s website. Pullman is a 15-minute drive from the rental home where the four students were stabbed to death.

A white Hyundai Elantra was reportedly towed from the residence where officials took the suspect into custody, and the Fox article noted authorities had been working to locate the occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the home when the killings took place.

In a social media post Friday, the City of Moscow Police Department said it will hold a news conference at 1:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

“Police Chief James Fry will give an update of the ongoing investigation into the quadruple homicide that occurred at 1122 King Road on Sunday, November 13. Officials from the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police, the City of Moscow, and University of Idaho will be present,” the department said:

Moscow Police Announce Press Conference Today at 1 p.m.MOSCOW, Idaho – The Moscow Police Department will hold a press… Posted by City of Moscow Police Department on Friday, December 30, 2022

After the students were killed on November 13, police deemed it a “targeted attack” and began looking for a suspect, Breitbart News reported.

BREAKING: Suspect arrested in connection to University of Idaho slayings https://t.co/dxoZZ0EkpJ pic.twitter.com/Ug2C5qwcLJ — New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2022

At the time, university president Scott Green said, “Words cannot adequately describe the light these students brought to this world or ease the depth of suffering we feel at their passing under these tragic circumstances.”

“The university is working directly with those affected and is committed to supporting all students, families and employees as this event undeniably touches all of us,” he added.

The four students were each stabbed several times while they slept, with “a large fix-bladed knife,” the coroner and law enforcement said.

Per the Fox report, two female roommates who lived in the home’s basement apparently slept through the attack.