Jury selection is underway in the trial of Ryan Wesley Routh, the man accused of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump in 2024 at his golf course in Florida.

Attorneys will question numerous prospective jurors as they narrow the group to 12 with four alternates, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Monday, the outlet noting opening statements will begin Thursday.

He is the second man accused of trying to kill Trump during his presidential campaign and was charged in April with attempted murder and terrorism by the state of Florida, according to Breitbart News.

“Routh, who is also facing federal charges, is now facing state charges in Florida for attempted first-degree murder and terrorism in an alleged plot to assassinate President Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course on September 15, 2024,” the report said.

Following the incident at the golf course, Routh allegedly left a note with a friend making it clear he intended to kill Trump, per Breitbart News.

The AP article continued:

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon signed off in July on Routh’s request to represent himself but said court-appointed attorneys need to remain as standby counsel. Cannon confirmed during a hearing last week that Routh would be dressed in professional business attire for the trial. She also explained to Routh that he would be allowed to use a podium while speaking to the jury or questioning witnesses, but he would not have free rein of the courtroom. Cannon is a Trump-appointed judge who drew scrutiny for her handling of a criminal case accusing Trump of illegally storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. The case became mired in delays as motions piled up over months, and was ultimately dismissed by Cannon last year after she concluded that the special counsel tapped by the Justice Department to investigate Trump was illegally appointed.

Local 10 on Monday identified Routh as a construction worker with a criminal history.