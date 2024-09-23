Ryan Routh Admits to ‘Assassination Attempt’ in Purported Letter Released by DOJ: ‘I Am so Sorry I Failed You’

Fifty-eight-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, the alleged would-be assassination in Palm Beach on September 14, 2024, allegedly left a note with a friend making clear his intent to kill former President Donald Trump.

Forbes reported the handwritten missive is also allegedly an admission that his attempt to do so had failed.

The note said, “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you…I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster.”

Routh allegedly added, “I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job.”

The note was allegedly contained in a box which Routh gave to an unidentified person and which was not opened until after Routh’s arrest following the alleged assassination attempt.

Since his arrest, the initial charges against Routh have been gun-based. Breitbart News reported that he is a felon barred from gun possession, yet he possessed a SKS rifle on the perimeter of Trump’s golf course.

ABC 11 reported “prosecutors levied two charges against him: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.