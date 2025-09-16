Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, was charged Tuesday with aggravated murder, felony discharge of firearm, and two counts of obstruction of justice.

CBS News noted that other charges include “two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.”

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

The charges were handed down by the Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray and aired live on Breitbart News.

Robinson is currently being held without bail in the Utah County jail and will make his first court appearance Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

CBS News quoted Utah County Attorney Gray saying, “Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights, the bedrock of our democratic republic, the free exchange of ideas and the search for truth, understanding and a more perfect union.”

Breitbart News reported that FBI director Kash Patel indicated Robinson left behind a note confirming he had an opportunity to kill Kirk.

BBC quoted Patel reading the note’s message: “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it.”

