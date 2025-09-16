Kash Patel: Alleged Assassin Left Note Saying He Had Chance to Kill Charlie Kirk and Was ‘Going to Take It’

Various outlets, CNN and BBC among them, are reporting that FBI director Kash Patel indicated the alleged assassin left a note in which he confirmed he would seize the opportunity to kill Charlie Kirk.
CNN reported that the note had been “destroyed” but “was recovered by investigators” and they were able to ascertain the message on it.
They noted that Patel indicated that the alleged assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, wrote that he had the “opportunity to take out” Kirk and that he was “going to take it.”
BBC quoted Patel reading the note’s message: “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it.”
Breitbart News reported that after Robinson allegedly confessed the assassination to his father, but before he was taken into custody, he used Discord to message friends and say, “It was me.”
The Washington Post quoted Robinson’s message at length, noting that it said, “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me [at Utah Valley University] yesterday. im sorry for all of this.”
The Post indicated that Robinson sent the message “about two hours before officials said [he] was taken into custody.”
