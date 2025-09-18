A Guatemalan migrant has been charged in the stabbing deaths of two women in Burien, Washington, a suburb of Seattle.

Police arrested Marvin Ortiz Montecinos, 29, and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder. His bail is set at $10 million, according to KTVU-TV.

Investigators say that Ortiz Montecinos stabbed his girlfriend, Victoria Aparicio Cruz, more than 20 times, and then turned his knife on Yaneth Gomez Hernandez, stabbing her more than 40 times when she tried to stop him from attacking Cruz.

The victims lived in the same apartment, police revealed.

When officers first arrived on the scene, they said the suspect tried to act as if someone else attack him and the two women and that he was also a victim. Ortiz Montecinos also tried to claim that one of the women was his fiancée.

But investigators only found one set of bloody tracks on the scene, which matched Ortiz Montecinos’s shoes. They also said the lock at the door seemed disturbed.

Victim Gomez Hernandez had a ten-year-old son who lives in Guatemala. But the suspect also has a family back in his home country. Prosecutors said that since Ortiz Montecinos has a wife and children in Guatemala, he is a flight risk, and they asked a judge to keep him in jail ahead of his court dates.

ICE has filed an immigration detainer against Ortiz Montecinos, calling him one of the “the worst of the worst criminal aliens who pose a threat to the security of our communities.”

