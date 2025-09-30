Watch Live: Hearing on Trump’s Crime Crackdown in Democrat-Run Cities

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on how President Donald Trump is addressing out-of-control crime in blue cities on Tuesday, September 30.

The president began his crackdown on crime in major cities, largely run by Democrats, by announcing a federal takeover of police and the deployment of the National Guard in Washington, DC, earlier this summer.

This past weekend, Trump announced he would send federal forces to Portland, Oregon, to end unrest and violence directed at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities.