A Biden-appointed federal judge who sentenced the man found guilty of attempting to assassinate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022 is being accused of leniency in the case.

Judge Deborah Boardman sentenced Nicholas Roske to eight years in prison on Friday, Fox News reported on Saturday.

Roske is a transgender person, or a man living as a woman, who goes by the name Sophie.

“The sentence is more lenient than what the Department of Justice (DOJ) had sought. Prosecutors said Roske should face at least 30 years, while Roske’s defense team had asked for eight,” the Fox article said.

In a social media post on Friday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) would be appealing the sentence.

“The attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was a disgusting attack against our entire judicial system by a profoundly disturbed individual. @TheJusticeDept will be appealing the woefully insufficient sentence imposed by the district court, which does not reflect the horrific facts of this case,” Bondi wrote:

Social media users were quick to reply to her post. One person said, “Good. Transgender criminals should not get preferential sentences. That should not even be taken into consideration what sexual deviancy they possess.”

“Apparently being ‘trans’ exempts one from the consequences of their illegal acts. 8 years for the attempted murder of one of our Supreme Court justices is a travesty. Congress should impeach the judge in this case,” another user commented.

Roske initially told law enforcement he was inspired by the leak of a draft opinion in the case that overturned Roe v. Wade, Breitbart News reported in January.

The man plead guilty in April to “attempting to kill a U.S. Supreme Court justice,” according to the outlet which reported on Friday that his mother pointed to her son’s transgenderism as a way to secure leniency in sentencing.