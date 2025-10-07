An illegal alien who is allegedly a member of the Latin Kings gang is accused of soliciting the murder of Commander at Large of the United States Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino, the Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed this week.

On Oct. 3, a confidential source told the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of a murder plot against Gregory Bovino, solicited by an illegal alien member of the Latin Kings.

ICE agents quickly discovered that Latin Kings member Juan Espinoza Martinez, an illegal alien, was the man responsible for allegedly putting out a hit via Snapchat on Bovino, ICE officials stated in a news release:

HSI Chicago received a screenshot of a Snapchat conversation from a user named “Juan” appearing to place a $2,000 bounty for information “cuando lo agarren,” which translates to “when they catch him,” and a $10,000 reward “if you take him down.” A third response of “LK….on him” indicates the involvement of the Latin Kings. [Emphasis added]

(Screenshot of Snapchat conversation via DHS)

Martinez was arrested on Oct. 6 in the sanctuary state of Illinois, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has severely criticized ICE agents for enforcing federal immigration law.

“Depraved individuals like Juan Espinoza Martinez – who do not value human life and threaten law enforcement – do not belong in this country,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“We will not allow criminal gangs to put hits on U.S. government officials and our law enforcement officers. Thanks to ICE and our federal law enforcement partners, this thug is off our streets and behind bars,” McLaughlin said. “These attacks on our brave law enforcement officers must end. Secretary Noem has been crystal clear: If you threaten or lay a hand on law enforcement, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Since President Donald Trump took office this year, ICE has seen a 1,000-percent increase in attacks on its agents as they arrest illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.