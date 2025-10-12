14 Suspects Arrested for Involvement in Train Robbery Scheme

More than a dozen people were arrested for their involvement in a train robbery scheme that took place in Southern California.

According to a press release from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department, “investigators from the Rural Crimes Task Force,” along with railroad police and officials from the Hesperia Station Detective Bureau carried out a search warrant on a home in Hesperia on October 6. Investigators discovered “seven suspects” who tried to flee, and seven others inside:

On Monday, October 6, 2025, at 6:30 am, investigators from the Rural Crimes Task Force, with the assistance of BNSF railroad police, and the Hesperia Station Detective Bureau, served a search warrant in the 14600 block of Willow Street, in Hesperia. The search warrant is based on an ongoing investigation related to recent train burglaries within the Victor Valley area. As investigators arrived at the location, seven suspects attempted to flee the residence. With the assistance of Sheriff’s Aviation and Hesperia Station deputies, all seven suspects were quickly apprehended and transported back to the residence. An additional seven suspects were located inside of the residence.

The individuals who were arrested were identified as: Jose Rodriguez Cecena, 28; Tomas Valdez Olivares, 25; Jesus Jimenez Gonzalez, 24; Johan Camargo Salazar, 25; Juan Oliveras Valdez, 27; Jesus Fierro Escalante, 22; Leobardo Corral Corrales, 46; Juan Jimenez Garcia, 29; Ezequiel Jimenez Gaxiola, 36; Jose Navarette Carrillo, 24; Isidro Mendivil Mendez, 23; Armando Gonzalez, 20; Eloid Paz Lizarraga, 21 and Guadalupe Alejandro Raya, 26.

According to the press release, while executing the search warrant, investigators “located property stolen from BNSF railroad,” which is “valued at approximately $42,500.”

Investigators also reportedly “located approximately $55,000 in U.S. currency.”

CBS News reported that altogether, law enforcement officials “arrested 31 people” for their involvement in the train robberies, with warrants also being served at “a home and a store unit in Victorville,” along with the Hesperia home.

As the search warrant was being carried out at “a home in the 14100 block of Anacapa Road, authorities recovered nearly $42,000 in U.S. currency and $133,867 in stolen property from the train burglaries,” according to the outlet.

Officials also discovered and “confiscated eight illegal firearms, including four rifles and four pistols.”