Teen Fatally Attacks 52-Year-Old Delivery Driver at Chick-fil-A with Knife, Hammer, Police Say

A teenager was arrested after fatally attacking a 52-year-old delivery driver inside a Chick-fil-A with a knife and hammer in the middle of the night in Illinois, police say.

Authorities say 19-year-old Darryl Lee Jr. broke into the Oswego restaurant at around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday and attacked 52-year-old Tracey Land with a hammer and knife, killing him, according to a report by ABC7 Chicago.

Land reportedly was a driver for the Martin-Brower delivery company.

Lee Jr. is also accused of stabbing a contracted maintenance worker in the Chick-fil-A parking lot, who survived and was able to subdue the attacker until police arrived.

The maintenance worker’s mother, who is also a contracted maintenance worker and was in a nearby car during the second attack, rushed to help her son. “There were hitting each other,” she told ABC.

“The guy got my son on the floor, so I got out of the car and I was trying to get him away from my son so he couldn’t hit my son anymore,” the surviving victim’s mother added.

Lee Jr. is now facing eleven felony charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, concealment of homicidal death, aggravated battery, armed robbery, armed violence, and burglary.

“This was an unprovoked attack and resulted in a tragic loss of life. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this tragic incident,” Oswego Police Chief Bastin said, according to a report by WGN-TV.

“We are grateful for the bravery of those who intervened and for the coordinated response from our officers, fire personnel, and assisting agencies,” Bastin added.

A judge ordered Lee Jr. to remain in custody at Kendall County Jail after his court appearance on Friday. He is due back in court on Thursday.

Lee Jr.’s defense attorney reportedly raised a question as to whether or not the suspect is fit to stand trial.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.