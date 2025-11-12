The president jumped to his social media on Tuesday to celebrate falling crime rates in Chicago in the wake of his “Operation Midway Blitz” immigration campaign.

Trump said he is “proud” to note the falling crime rates, “despite all of the radical opposition and obstruction we have from the Mayor and the Governor.”

“I am proud to announce that Chicago, Illinois, despite all of the radical opposition and obstruction we have from the Mayor and the Governor, has seen Car Theft, Shootings, Robberies, Violent Crime, and everything else, drop dramatically. Since the launch of the DHS operation ‘Midway Blitz’ in Chicago only weeks ago,” Trump wrote.

“Shootings are down 35%, Robberies are down 41%, and Carjackings are down almost 50%,” the president continued, “And this is with just a small initial Federal Force, not the full ‘surge’ we have done in Chicago and Memphis. As we ramp up more assets, these numbers will continue to drop. This has been achieved despite the extraordinary resistance from Chicago and Illinois Radical Democrat ‘Leadership,’ and the constant Violent Leftwing Terrorism against ICE Officers and Federal Agents that Insurrectionist Democrat Officials refuse to stop or prosecute, including constant physical assault and attempted assassination.”

Trump made his initial comments on his Truth Social account, which were later reposted by the White House X account.

Since the operation began, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has reportedly taken more than 3,000 criminal illegals in custody to begin the deportation and repatriation process.

But a growing number of Democrat-appointed federal judges have been interfering in the administration’s immigration enforcement policies with attempts to micromanage every act ICE, Customs and Border Protection, and other federal agents are taking.

