A mother is accused of dumping her newborn baby boy in a trash bag and leaving him outside of an apartment door in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said.

The baby’s mother, 28-year-old Claudette Tinnin, who resides nearby, was apprehended six hours later and is facing charges for reckless endangerment, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and abandonment of a child, the New York Post reported, citing police.

The baby boy was discovered with his umbilical cord still attached, wrapped in a blanket inside of a garbage bag in front of an apartment on East 223rd Street near White Plains Road on Wednesday afternoon, according to the report. A 71-year-old woman who lives in the building found the baby and called 911, sources told the outlet.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) arrived at the scene and found the baby conscious and alert, according to the report. Police officers rushed the baby in their own cruiser to a nearby medical center where he was reported to be in stable condition, law enforcement sources told the outlet.

It was not immediately known when or where Tinnin gave birth, the report states. She was hospitalized on Thursday and is awaiting arraignment, prosecutors said.

Tinnin’s arrest comes just weeks after 30-year-old Assa Diawara was arrested for allegedly abandoning her newborn baby girl on a subway platform during rush hour in New York City. Police said the baby was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

New York has a Safe Haven law that allows the legal surrender of an unharmed newborn up to 30 days after birth to hospitals, fire stations, and police stations, according to the Safe Haven Baby Box organization.