A pregnant woman was found dead in the woods in northern Michigan just days after she was supposed to give birth, and authorities have arrested her sister and fiancé as they search for the baby.

Rebecca Park, 22, disappeared at 38 weeks pregnant and was last seen near a family member’s home on Nov. 3, the New York Post reported, citing the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. Park was found dead and no longer pregnant in the Manistee National Forest on Nov. 25. Her identity was confirmed a few days later after an autopsy, according to the report.

Park’s fiancé, 43-year-old Richard Lee Falor, was arrested the same night her body was found. Park’s sister, 21-year-old Kimberly Park, was arrested on Nov. 26 around 1:00 a.m., the report continues.

Park’s official cause of death has not been announced yet, according to The Post and local news reports.

When Park first went missing, Falor told 9and10 News they had gone to the hospital on Nov. 2 because they thought she might be in labor. He said at the time that she was one centimeter dilated and was due to give birth on Nov. 18.

Falor told the outlet Park was at her biological mother’s house the day she disappeared and was picked up in a black sedan with tinted windows, according to the report. He did not expound on where she was going or who could have picked her up.

Park had also reportedly received approximately $2,000 the day she went missing from a family inheritance, according to the report. Authorities said Park’s phone was found abandoned near the home.

Kimberly Park is being held on a $750,000 bond at the Wexford County Jail. She is charged with tampering with evidence in a criminal case, lying to a police officer during a violent crime investigation and filing a false report of a felony, according to the report.

Falor is being held on a $1 million bond at the same jail. Falor, who has been described as a “habitual offender” with three previous attempted or completed felonies, is charged with two counts of delivering methamphetamine. His prior record means he could be in prison for life if convicted, according to the report.

Both have been declared a flight risk, UpNorthLive reported. During Falor’s arraignment, a judge deemed him a “threat to the community.”