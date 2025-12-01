A couple in Cincinnati, Ohio, is relieved after their car and beloved pet, stolen from a parking lot, were found.

The incident happened Saturday evening in the Rockwood area when thieves targeted Jimmy Hermann and Olivia Molina’s vehicle, WLWT reported Monday.

Their beloved dog, Dolly, was inside the vehicle when Hermann left it running, locked it, and went into a local restaurant to pick up a pizza order.

When they realized the car was gone and Dolly with it, the couple alerted their internet community.

Molina recalled, “Immediately I thought, well, ‘Oakley Hyde Park Moms’ [Facebook group] will be all over this. I had strangers messaging me saying they were driving around the area looking for her, I had people asking me how they could help.”

The couple said people shared photos online of what they believed was Dolly and a man using a drone also helped track her down, Local 12 reported:

Dolly was eventually found abandoned in East Walnut Hills after a night alone in the dark. Law enforcement found the couple’s car in East Price Hill and the thieves had torn out its tracking software and removed the license plates.

Although Hermann had the key fob on him when he went inside to pick up the food order, thieves can use universal keys to access cars drivers leave running, even if it is locked.

The couple is grateful to their neighbors for helping locate Dolly. Hermann said, “Yeah, thanks to everybody. We can’t thank the community enough.”

In a social media post on Saturday, Molina told friends Dolly had been found.

“While the people who dumped her outside absolutely suck, we are blown away by the kindess of our community. THANNK YOU ALL!!!!” she wrote:

When speaking of their pet, Hermann told WLWT, “She won’t be running any errands anytime soon. We’ll probably let her just stay at home and bark at the delivery guys from now on.”

The outlet noted on Sunday that Molina’s brother-in-law found their dog once they received a tip about her whereabouts.

“Molina also says that Dolly was shivering due to the freezing temperatures when she was found, with the golden-haired dachshund noticeably dirty and covered in sticks,” the report said.