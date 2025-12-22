Federal authorities have charged a former Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, pastor with cyberstalking his estranged 30-year-old wife for more than a year before she apparently committed suicide.

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Paul Miller, 46, for cyberstalking and making false statements to federal investigators during their probe into the 2024 death of his estranged wife Mica Miller.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of South Carolina:

The indictment alleges that beginning in November 2022, Miller sent unwanted and harassing communications to his estranged wife until her death on April 27, 2024. The harassing behavior included Miller posting a nude photo of the victim online without her consent, causing tracking devices to be placed on her vehicle, and in one instance, contacting her over 50 times in a single day. The indictment also alleges he interfered with her finances and her daily activities and on one occasion damaged her vehicle tires.

Mica Miller was found dead at Lumber River State Park in Robeson County, North Carolina, last April following her haunting call to 911, later posted on YouTube.

Her death was ruled a suicide.

However, 12 days before her death, Mica had filed for legal separation from her husband, then for divorce 10 days later. She reportedly told both friends and police she feared for her life at the hands of her estranged husband.

After details emerged in 2024, the case went viral with online true-crime sleuths probing the circumstances surrounding her death and questioning whether justice was being served.

According to the indictment filed last week and obtained by Breitbart News, Miller’s alleged cyberstalking put his wife in “reasonable fear of death and serious bodily injury.” That conduct also “would be reasonably expected to cause [Mica Miller] substantial emotional distress.”

Miller has also been charged with lying when he told federal authorities he had not damaged Mica’s tires, “when in fact he purchased a tire deflation device online and sent messages to others regarding the victim’s vehicle,” authorities said.

Miller could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison on the cyberstalking charge and two years for making false statements, along with fines of up to $250,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 12, 2026, in federal court in Florence, South Carolina.

Miller was reportedly released from his pastoral duties at the Solid Rock Church back in 2024.

In a statement reported by Fox News, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said his office initiated the request for federal involvement shortly after Mica’s death after investigators uncovered information that warranted further review.

Deputies responded to Lumber River State Park after Mica called 911 saying she was about to kill herself and wanted “my family to know where to find me.”

She was later found dead with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the gun was located nearby. The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled the death a suicide.

