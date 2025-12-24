Report: Crime Drops at Record Rate in Trump’s America

President Donald Trump’s administration is forcing down the huge crime waves overseen by Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, according to a crime report posted by Axios.com.

“U.S. murders on pace for largest one-year drop on record,” says Axios.com’s coverage of the data collected by the Real Time Crime Index site, which compiles data from 570 law enforcement agencies.

The site shows almost 7,300 murders during the 12 months up to October 2025, compared to 8,852 in the 12 months before the May 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.

The murder rate spiked to 12,000 in the subsequent 12 months of Democratic cheerleading for a “racial reckoning” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Trump’s lower 2025 murder rate is below the 8,192 seen in the 12 months before April 2019.

That record is saving the lives of thousands of Americans compared to Biden and Obama, who helped trigger a crime wave just before the 2014 mid-term election by endorsing claims that police officers were shooting many African-Americans.

Trump’s emphasis on law and order — plus his nationwide crackdown on illegal migration — has also forced down auto theft by almost one-quarter, murder by 20 percent, robbery by 18 percent, burglary by 15 percent, and violent crime by 10 percent.

The crackdown is helping push murder numbers back to the levels before the 1960s crime explosion.

Since January, Trump’s deputies have deported roughly 600,000 migrants, including many with long criminal records.

His team has also helped persuade many other migrants to quietly go home.