Sheriff: Naked Louisiana Woman ‘Trying to Be a Mermaid’ Attacks Deputy

A Louisiana woman is accused of attacking a deputy in November after being caught naked in a neighbor’s pond.

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) deputies were called to a home in Linville when a neighbor said the woman was standing on their driveway screaming after being asked not to trespass several times before the incident, KNOE reported Thursday.

When authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, the woman, identified as 41-year-old Erin Elizabeth Sutton of Marion, had decided to skinny dip in that neighbor’s pond.

An image shows the suspect involved in the case:

The UPSO said in a social media post that Sutton initially refused to get out of the water and told a deputy she was “trying to be a mermaid.” However, she eventually complied with deputies’ commands to get out of the water:

Due to cold temperatures, emergency medical services (EMS) were contacted to evaluate Sutton. A blanket was provided and as the deputy attempted to have Sutton step inside a residence to warm up, Sutton suddenly charged toward the deputy. After several commands, Sutton refused to comply, and the deputy deployed a taser, which had no effect. Sutton was taken to the ground, where she continued to resist detention and began kicking and punching the deputy. Sutton was finally restrained and EMS services arrived to transport her to the hospital for further treatment. During transport, Sutton threatened to kill deputies and paramedics.

Authorities later sought warrants for her arrest which were signed by a Third Judicial District Court judge. The woman surrendered on Tuesday at the sheriff’s office and was arrested.

The charges against her are three counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, two counts of public intimidation, two counts of battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, and criminal trespassing. Her bond was set at $62,000.

It is important to note that “alcohol use disorder,” also known as alcoholism, can put a person’s health and safety at risk, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website:

Many people with alcohol use disorder hesitate to get treatment because they don’t recognize that they have a problem. An intervention from loved ones can help some people recognize and accept that they need professional help. If you’re concerned about someone who drinks too much, ask a professional experienced in alcohol treatment for advice on how to approach that person.

In 2018, an intoxicated California man rode a horse on a freeway, and several years later police said a drunk Florida woman went on a high-speed joyride and attacked an officer with her fingernails after getting pulled over, according to Breitbart News.