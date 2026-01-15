Chicago Criminal Freed After Smashing Man’s Jaw in His 57th Arrest

A Democrat judge has released a Chicago man with 57 prior arrests after he pleaded guilty to using a metal bar to smash a man’s jaw in a sneak attack.

The suspect, Pierre Thorne, 32, was charged after a December 8, 2022, attack on a 53-year-old man in Chicago’s downtown Loop area. Thorne reportedly used a metal pipe to attack the man from behind, CWBChicago reported.

Court records say that Thorne attacked the man, whom he did not know, from behind, knocking him to the ground in a pool of his own blood with a shattered jaw. The victim was further injured when he fell to the concrete.

In addition to the shattered jaw, the victim lost several teeth, suffered multiple facial fractures, had damage to his nose, lacerations to his face and scalp, and an abrasion to his left eye. The victim also required several constructive surgeries, but his face is permanently disfigured.

Investigators tracked the attacker using surveillance footage in the area leading the Chicago Police to identify Thorne as the chief suspect in the case.

Prosecutors noted that Thorne had a long arrest record and had been arrested and released 57 times by the time he reached 30 years of age. He also had several misdemeanor convictions, many of which were for violent attacks.

Thorne has now pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm in the pipe attack case. Despite this, he will serve no prison time.

Left-wing Cook County Circuit Judge Joanne Rosado sentenced him to four years in prison, but because he was handed a 752-day credit for time served and given a 50 percent sentence reduction, he will be set free to wreck havoc in the city once again.

