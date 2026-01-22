Bondi: Two Leftists Accused of Invading Minnesota Church Arrested

Two leftists accused in the invasion of a Minnesota church on Sunday, an incident that terrified its members, have been arrested, per U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi made the announcements in social media posts on Thursday, noting federal officials will not tolerate such attacks on houses of worship in America, the New York Post reported.

“Minutes ago at my direction, @HSI_HQ and @FBI agents executed an arrest in Minnesota. So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. We will share more updates as they become available. Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP,” Bondi stated:

Minutes later, she added in another post, “UPDATE: A second arrest has been made at my direction. Chauntyll Louisa Allen has been taken into custody. More to come. WE WILL PROTECT OUR HOUSES OF WORSHIP.”

In a social media post early Thursday, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared a photo of Armstrong being arrested.

“She is being charged with a federal crime under 18 USC 241. Religious freedom is the bedrock of the United States – there is no first amendment right to obstruct someone from practicing their religion,” Noem wrote:

The news comes after a mob entered Cities Church during the Sunday worship service to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and accused the pastor of working for ICE, according to Breitbart News.

Former CNN host Don Lemon was at the scene recording, but claimed he was not part of the group:

Following the incident, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said it was investigating violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and the “KKK Act,” Breitbart News reported.

“The move is a stark departure from the authoritarian Biden DOJ, which used the same federal laws to prosecute and imprison nearly two dozen peaceful pro-life activists, including an 89-year-old communist concentration camp survivor, several grandmothers, and a Christian father of 11,” the article stated.

Armstrong, who has been accused of organizing the church invasion, reportedly grossed over $1 million while working as the head of a non-profit “aimed at anti-poverty issues,” Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

According to the Post article, “Armstrong allegedly led the group from the Racial Justice Network to storm the church and call out resident pastor David Eastwood, accusing him of moonlighting as the acting field office director for ICE in Minnesota.”