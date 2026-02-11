The Royal Canadian Mounted Police described the suspected shooter as a “gunperson” in a presser on Tuesday’s attack at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia.

CTV News aired the press conference, during which a reporter asked about a “gunperson” and RCMP North District Commander Chief Superintendent Ken Floyd responded by referencing “the deceased gunperson.” (Breitbart News pointed to a CBC report of police indicating nine people were killed in the shooting and the alleged shooter died of a “self-inflicted injury.”)

Floyd made clear there were two different crime scenes, the school and a residence. Seven were killed at the school and two in the residence.

The BBC noted that an alert went out when the incident was reported that described the alleged shooter as a “female in a dress with brown hair.” During the presser, Floyd confirmed that the shooter was the same individual described in the alert.

In addition to the nine deceased, the RCMP observed that “approximately 25 others [were] being assessed and triaged at the local medical center for non‑life‑threatening injuries.”

