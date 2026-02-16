Sheriff: Guthrie Family Cleared as Suspects in Nancy’s Disappearance — ‘Cruel’ to Suggest Otherwise

The family of Nancy Guthrie has been ruled out as suspects in the 84-year-old’s disappearance from her Arizona home, with officials saying it is “cruel” to suggest that they might be involved.

An announcement from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, shared to social media on Monday, stated that Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie, sister Annie Guthrie, brother Camron Guthrie, and their respective spouses have been “cleared as possible suspects in this case.”

“The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” Nanos continued. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple … please, I’m begging you in the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism.”

The elderly matriarch of the Guthrie family was last seen by her son-in-law on the night of January 31, Breitbart News reported. Police said Nancy was removed from her home a few hours later, in the early morning hours of February 1. While four ransom notes have been sent to media outlet TMZ since Nancy’s disappearance over two weeks ago, there has been no publicized proof of life.

Security footage posted by the FBI’s Phoenix field office shows a masked man appearing to tamper with Nancy’s home camera on the morning of her disappearance:

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Savannah said her family still has “hope” that their mother is still alive and offered a message to whoever is responsible for her disappearance that there is still time to return her.

“I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it’s never too late,” the media personality said. “And you’re not lost or alone and it’s never too late to do the right thing. And we are here. We believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it’s never too late.”

President Donald Trump has indicated that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would seek the death penalty for Nancy’s kidnappers if she is not returned unharmed, Breitbart News’s John Nolte reported.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.