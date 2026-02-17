WATCH: Multiple Juveniles Arrested During Chaotic NYC Mall Brawl

Multiple juveniles were reportedly arrested after a chaotic brawl with police that took place at the Mall at Bay Plaza in New York City on Monday.

Police in New York City’s Bronx borough ended up having to cuff “multiple juveniles” just after 2:00 p.m. on Monday outside the mall during the youths’ day off from school for Presidents’ Day, according to a report by the New York Post.

Chaotic video footage posted to social media shows a large group of kids shouting and running as officers quarreled with them outside the mall. Some of the youths also appeared to resist and fight with police.

https://twitter.com/Natanaelny1974/status/2023500412398030933

Somewhere between 100 to 200 unruly juveniles reportedly brawled with police officers, who responded to a 911 call regarding a crowd control situation at the Mall at Bay Plaza.

Meanwhile, other kids nearby took out their cellphones to film the public display of disorder.

After arriving at the scene, authorities ordered the kids to disperse multiple times, New York Police Department (NYPD) sources told the outlet.

The incident resulted in multiple youths being arrested after police officers tried to put an end to the chaotic scuffle, law enforcement sources said.

The exact charges the kids will be facing are still pending, and the amount of youths that were detained remains unclear.

Local authorities are still investigating the matter, and the scene that transpired at the mall, which has more than 150 stores, remained “active” into Monday evening, the New York Post reported.

Social media users took to the comment section of a post sharing the chaotic footage to express their dismay.

“The beauty of living in Democratic run cities,” one X user reacted.

“Sanctuary City vibes,” another quipped.

“NYC? Shocking,” a third wrote.

