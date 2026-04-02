Baby Girl Shot Dead in a Stroller in NYC Allegedly by Illegal Migrant

A seven-month-old baby girl was left dead after an alleged illegal migrant opened fire in New York City’s South Williamsburg neighborhood.

The incident occurred at around one p.m. on Wednesday as the mother of little Kaori Patterson-Moore was pushing the child down the sidewalk in a stroller only to be met by a hail of bullets, WABC-TV reported.

New York Councilwoman Vickie Paladino is insisting that the suspect arrested for the crime is an illegal alien likely with a long rap sheet and who has been constantly shielded from prosecution by New York City’s sanctuary policies.

“This is what zero enforcement does,” Paladino wrote in an April 1 post to X.

The suspects, who police feel are gang members, tried to flee on a moped, but crashed the bike in the process.

Video of the moped crash seems to show one of the suspects carrying a gun, police said.

A two-year-old boy who was also in the stroller with his sister was also injured by a bullet graze to his back.

Both children were rushed to a hospital where the baby girl was pronounced dead.

The alleged shooter is in custody, ABC 7 added in a separate report.

Paladino railed about the incident.

“A few near-guarantees about the murderer,” the councilwoman continued. “He’s been arrested and released multiple times for various crimes from moderate to severe. He’s currently out on cashless bail. He’s in the country illegally. He’s wanted for a major crime in his home country. He has an ICE detainer that wasn’t honored due to sanctuary policy. He had known gang affiliations.”

“Most if not all of these are going to turn out to be true. Because it’s true every single time at this point,” she said.

“Because progressives have gutted the criminal justice system and are willing to riot to keep murderers like this in the county and protected from consequences no matter who it kills.”

Police have not released any information identifying the suspect nor have they determined who the original target was for the gunfire.

“My daughter was innocent. She didn’t deserve that. We were just going outside to go get her a few things, and my son a few things,” Charles-Moore said of her child’s murder.

“This is a terrible day in our city, a tragedy that truly shocks the conscience,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference on Wednesday night.

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