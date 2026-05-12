GOP Senators: Joe Biden’s DOJ Buried Newly-Released Texts of Possible Hunter Biden Prostitution Crimes

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) under former President Joe Biden (D) buried evidence of possible prostitution crimes linked to the ex-president’s son, Hunter, but those documents have since been released.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Chairman Ron Johnson in 2022 asked the DOJ for the documents but were unsuccessful in their query, Just the News reported Monday.

However, they have since obtained those documents.

“The Republican senators say the records — which include text messages between Hunter Biden and the women — show that the government had significant evidence of potential Mann Act violations allegedly committed by Hunter Biden from as early as October 2020,” the article read. “For example, the messages show that Biden, whose father is former President Joe Biden, appeared to have purchased a flight from Los Angeles to an unknown destination for an unidentified woman in 2018.”

The DOJ’s archives website details the Mann Act:

Sections 2421 to 2423 of the Act set forth several offenses including the offense of knowingly transporting any individual, male or female, in interstate or foreign commerce or in any territory or possession of the United States for the purpose of prostitution or sexual activity which is a criminal offense under the federal or state statute or local ordinance.

In a social media post on Monday, Grassley announced he and Johnson had released the records, noting that they “support concerns we raised in our Sept 2020 Biden family report+ show double standard of justice.”

The recent News article also said, “In their September 2020 report on Hunter Biden’s business interests in Ukraine while his father was vice president, the senators pointed to evidence that the younger Biden had paid women who were citizens of Ukraine and Russia. Some of those transactions were allegedly linked to what ‘appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.'”

The outlet’s chief investigative correspondent, Jerry Dunleavy IV, wrote in a social media post on Monday that “Joe’s pardon of Hunter means he can’t be prosecuted federally for any crimes related to his participation in a Russia-linked escort/prostitution ring — paid for partly & unwittingly (?) by Joe.”

Breitbart News has extensively covered the Hunter Biden saga.

In 2022, the outlet said a reported nude photo of him recklessly handing a firearm with a prostitute had surfaced. The following year he was accused of deducting tens of thousands of dollars in payments made to a prostitute and a sex club from his taxes, and the outlet also reported that “the Justice Department brought no charges against Hunter Biden for illicit sexual activity, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) pointed out with graphic images during congressional testimony of IRS agents.”