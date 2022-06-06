A reported nude photo of Hunter Biden recklessly handling a firearm with a prostitute in 2018 has surfaced, as President Joe Biden encourages Congress to implement gun control for law-abiding citizens.

In three photos, Hunter is pictured flashing a firearm in nude poses in a room filled with drugs, Radar Online reported:

In two separate photos, Hunter is seen with one hand on the trigger of the gun and his other hand cupping his penis and pelvic area. In a third image, the remnants of what appears to be crack cocaine can be seen on a plate alongside used and packeted condoms, along with drug paraphernalia and a spoon believed to be used to smoke the illicit drug. What’s even more disturbing is that these sordid photos were captured in 12 days of madness during which the Biden family tried to dispose of the illegally obtained weapon on the streets of Wilmington, Delaware — across the street from a high school.

Hunter reportedly bought a .38-caliber gun in Delaware only five days before recording the sex tape on October 17, 2018, Radar Online reported.

#HunterBiden and his father, President #JoeBiden, will have some explaining to do. These images seem very damning for Hunter… especially since the President is pushing gun control. #RadarExclusivehttps://t.co/8KUeRQQY2M — Radar Online (@radar_online) June 6, 2022

Hunter’s laissez-faire handling of a firearm comes as President Biden on Thursday proposed seven gun control measures, such as enacting a safe storage law, banning “assault weapons,” banning “high capacity” magazines, raising the purchase age for AR-15s and similar rifles to 21, strengthening background checks, creating red flag laws, and repealing “the immunity of gun manufacturers from liability.”

Joe Biden’s pro-gun control proposals are at odds with the standard applied to Biden’s family. Hunter lied to obtain a weapon in 2018 by failing to disclose he had a drug problem, the New York Post reported in 2021. Hunter has never been charged with wrongdoing with regard to that lie, and the weapon has disappeared.

In a 2019 text message, Hunter revealed the FBI had gotten involved in the case of the missing firearm. Speaking about Hallie Biden, his former sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hunter said she threw the gun into a grocery store dumpster in Wilmington, Delaware.

Joe Biden in 2020 dubbed Hunter as “the smartest man I know.”

In 2021, the establishment media reported the FBI was heavily involved in Hunter’s reckless gun incident.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.