Detroit — Two Sisters Accused of Stabbing Restaurant Employee over Wrong Order: ‘I’m Going to Kill You’

A pair of sisters in Detroit, Michigan, are accused of assaulting a chicken restaurant worker on May 30 during an argument about a wrong order.

The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Brianna and 26-year-old Kierianna Long who have pleaded not guilty in the case, Fox News reported Monday.

The sisters allegedly went behind the counter, threw things at the worker, chased her, hit her with kitchen objects, and tried to throw hot grease on her after they were given the wrong order.

Mugshots show the accused women:

One of the suspects allegedly told the employee, “I’m going to kill you,” and Kierianna is accused of stabbing the victim in the stomach with a knife.

Officials took the pair into custody after they fled the scene in a car and the victim was transported to a hospital and underwent surgery, Click On Detroit reported.

Not long after the incident, the victim reportedly exited the restaurant and hid while trying to call for help.

At the time, Brianna was nine months pregnant and gave birth a few days before she was arraigned in court. Her defense attorney has claimed the worker threw items at the suspects first.

Brianna’s bond was set at $25,000, while Kierianna’s was set at $100,000. Authorities would require them to wear a GPS tether if their bonds were posted, the outlet said.

The charges against the pair include assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon. A similar instance happened in California recently when a McDonald’s worker was severely burned after a coworker allegedly attacked him with hot oil, throwing it on the victim’s face, Breitbart News reported.

The suspect was arrested and charged with felony battery with serious bodily injury, felony mayhem, and felony assault with a deadly weapon.