Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested dozens of illegal aliens over the weekend, some convicted of crimes such as murder, manslaughter, and child sexual abuse, Breitbart News has learned.

“While Americans were enjoying their weekends, the men and women of ICE law enforcement were working around the clock to arrest criminal illegal aliens convicted for murder, child sexual abuse, assault, and drug trafficking,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said.

Among those illegal aliens arrested is Omar Alejandro Radillo-Gonzalez of Mexico, who is a member of the Northside Rialto gang. Radillo-Gonzalez has been previously convicted of second-degree murder in the sanctuary state of California.

Rafael Aquino-Mateo of Mexico was similarly arrested in California after having been convicted of repeated sexual abuse of a child.

Likewise, agents arrested Julio Roman-Matos of the Dominican Republic. Roman-Matos was previously convicted of aggravated manslaughter in the sanctuary state of New Jersey.

Other illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents include:

Jimmy Alberto Castro-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, convicted for second-degree child molestation – sexual assault in Providence, Rhode Island. Jesus Huizar-Macias, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sex with a minor and failure to register as a sex offender in Stanislaus County, California. Santos Anaya-Alday, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 years old with force in Los Angeles, California. Naif Jamal Aldossary, a criminal illegal alien from Saudi Arabia, convicted for indecent liberties with a child in Wake County, North Carolina. Asuel Quintino Pujols-Medina, a criminal illegal alien from Dominican Republic, convicted for aggravated assault—non-family – strongarm, assault, conspiracy to commit larceny, and resisting officer in Brooklin, Connecticut. Yeilan Oliver-Roque, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for sexual battery with a deadly weapon – serious injury in Miami, Florida. Alonso Marquez-Arreola, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual battery, assault, and illegal reentry in Cartersville, Georgia. Julio Carreras-Arozarena, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for aggravated battery – intended harm, burglary of unoccupied dwelling, and SEVEN counts of uttering forged instrument in Miami, Florida. Salvador Ramos-Moreno, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of force/assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm with great bodily injury likely in Los Angeles, California. Osman Meaz-Romero, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the U.S. District of Nebraska. Prakash Raghubar, a criminal illegal alien from Trinidad and Tobago, convicted for controlled substance possession with the intent to distribute and issue forged prescription in Baltimore, Maryland. Carlos Abraham Merino-Cobos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens in District Court for the District of Arizona.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE will continue to make America safe again and remove criminal illegal aliens,” Bis said. “Nearly 70 percent of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.