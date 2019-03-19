Jelly Belly Founder Launches Line of CBD-Infused Jelly Beans

The founder of the Jelly Belly candy brand is expanding his portfolio of confections by launching a line of jelly beans containing a substance found in cannabis plants called cannabidiol (CBD).

David Klein, who has created the company Spectrum Confections, first announced his line of CBD jelly beans on Instagram, posting a photo with the caption, “I love me some candy with CBD.”

The “gourmet” beans come in 38 standard flavors and seven sugar-free flavors, with each bean containing 10 milligrams of CBD oil — which has been used to treat medical conditions such as seizures, depression, and anxiety— inside each bean.

But those looking to have a taste of these CBD-infused beans may be out of luck.

The beans are so popular with consumers that all flavors are listed as “out-of-stock” on the Spectrum Confections website. But Spectrum Confections is willing to make an exception for those looking to buy the beans in bulk.

The company is currently accepting wholesale orders for shipments containing between 8,000 and 32,000 jelly beans.

Klein invented his first company, Jelly Belly, in 1976, which became famous for infusing flavor in both the inside and outside of a jelly bean. Klein later sold the company’s trademark in 1980 to the Goelitz Confectionery Company for $5 million.

Former President Ronald Reagan was known to consume the jelly beans as a way to cut down on pipe smoking.