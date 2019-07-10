Man Survives 188-Foot Plunge over Niagara Falls

A Canadian man plunged 188-feet over the largest waterfall at Niagara Falls into the raging waters on Tuesday at 4 a.m. and survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

Niagara Parks Police confirmed in a Tuesday tweet that the man climbed “over the retaining wall and swept over the falls.”

@NiagParksPolice 0400 responded to male in crisis brink of Horseshoe Falls. On arrival male was observed to climb over retaining wall and swept over falls. Male was found sitting on rocks after search of lower river w/non life threatening injuries. Trans. to hosp. further care — Niagara Parks Police (@NiagParksPolice) July 9, 2019

After authorities searched the lower river of the falls, rescuers later found the man “sitting on rocks” with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

The man, who has not been identified by the authorities, was later taken to a local hospital for further care.

Authorities say the man appeared to be “in crisis” near the edge of Horseshoe Falls, the largest of the three waterfalls which make up Niagara Falls, BBC News reported.

The Buffalo News reported that the man was sitting on some rocks below the Journey Behind the Falls observation platform when police found him.

“He’s a very lucky guy. Not many people do it and survive,” Ontario resident Andy Essor told the Buffalo News. “He definitely has God in his top pocket.”

The man is the fifth person to survive going over the falls without having any sort of protective covering, such as being in a barrel or inside a ball.