More than half a million Michigan residents are without power on Sunday just one day after severe storms with strong wind gusts of up to 80 mph ripped through the area.

Most of the outages are concentrated in the Southeast Side of Michigan, where 375,000 customers remain without power after DTE Energy called it “the worst storm” of the year, M Live reported.

“The weather event downed 1,100 power lines, making this the worst storm our region has experienced this year and one of the largest since the March 2017 wind storm,” the utility company said in a statement.

“DTE has requested assistance from 800 additional line workers from nearby states to help with restoration efforts.”

In Western and Central Michigan, about 122,000 customers with Consumers Energy reported that they had lost power on Sunday. Customers with Great Lakes Energy as their power supplier reported nearly 5,000 outages in three different counties.

Most of the power outages had to do with downed wires, which Consumers Energy told Crain’s Detroit that more than 2,600 of those downed wires were directly because of the storm.

Power suppliers across the state say that customers should expect to regain power on Monday or early Tuesday at the latest.

“Restoration estimates for customers affected by this weekend’s storms will be available when DTE crews complete damage assessments,” DTE said in a statement.