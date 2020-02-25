Progressive Insurance Plans to Hire Thousands of Workers Nationwide

Progressive Insurance announced plans on Tuesday to hire more than 8,000 people across the country this year.

The positions available will be customer sales, service, marketing, IT, legal, claims representatives, multi-product sales, and business analysis, WJW reported.

Progressive offers flexible work-at-home arrangements, performance bonuses, fitness centers, and four weeks paid leave for new parents.

Here is a breakdown of the positions across the country Progressive is looking to fill throughout the year, according to WJW:

Austin, TX – 900 (customer sales, service, claims representatives, bilingual Spanish sales and customer service) · Cleveland, OH – 1,500 (customer sales, service, multi-product sales, claims representatives, marketing, legal, IT, business analysis and more) · Colorado Springs, CO – 500 (customer sales, service, IT) · Phoenix, AZ – 180 (customer sales, service, bilingual Spanish customer sales and service and claims representatives) · Sacramento, CA – 80 (customer service, bilingual Spanish customer sales and service) · Tampa, FL – 1,000 (customer sales, service, multi-product sales, claims representatives, bilingual Spanish sales and customer service) · St. Petersburg, FL/ Nashville, TN – 270 (property claims, property customer service, IT)

Progressive has been on a hiring spree for the past two years, mostly due to the roaring economy under the Trump administration.

In 2018, Progressive announced that it would hire more than 7,500 people “to support the growing needs of the business.” Most of those roles were IT, analyst, and hundreds of them were remote work roles.

In 2019, the company announced it would hire 10,000 people nationwide.