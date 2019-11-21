Confidence in Trump Economy Hits Highest Level Ever

Support for Donald Trump’s economic policies rose to the highest level of his presidency in November, according to the latest Gallup opinion poll.

Fifty-seven percent of Americans approved of President Trump’s handling of the economy, up from 53 percent in August and 50 percent in May. Approval is dramatically improved from the early days of his presidency, when just 48 percent said they approved.

The share of Americans who say they disapprove of Trump’s economic policies fell to just 42 percent, the lowest level on record. This was as high as 48 percent when Trump took office, nearly tied with his 47 percent approval rating. So the latest results show Americans have become more united in support of Trump’s economic policies.

Trump has not, however, gained support for his trade policies. Forty-five percent said they approved of Trump’s foreign trade policies in February 2017. In the November 2019 survey, forty-four percent said they approved. The low point on this measure came in August 2018, shortly after the Trump administration began to raise tariffs on China and imported metals, when approval dropped to 39 percent. So Trump has won back support as the trade war has progressed.

As in many other areas, Trump enjoys massive approval by members of his own party on economic issues. Ninety-three percent of Republicans say they approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, versus just 18 percent of Democrats. But Trump wins strong marks from independents, 60 percent of whom say they approve of his handling of the economy.

There’s a generational barbell shape to support for Trump on the economy. Fifty-six percent of those between 18 and 34 approve and 62 percent of those older than 55 approve. But just 49 percent between 35 and 54 approve.