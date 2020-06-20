Florida Man Surprises Struggling Businesses with Checks

A Florida man surprised several businesses struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic with checks to help them stay afloat.

Jeff Small, the owner of Advanced Composite Structures, says the coronavirus did not impact him, so he wanted to pay it forward to others who were affected by the pandemic, WOFL reported.

Small chose five different businesses in Sanford and surprised them with checks to assist them with rent and being able to stock their inventory.

“I’m hearing these people that are becoming so desperate they’re about to close their doors and not knowing how they’re going to pay the next month’s rent,” said Small.

Maya Books and Music received a check from Small. The owner said she was blown away by Small’s generosity and says the money will help her business a lot.

“I have more confidence to go on now that I don’t have to worry about the money in the bank,” said Owner of Maya Books and Music Yvette Comeau. “It’s just like having the sun come out on a really rainy day.”

Small is hoping his acts of kindness will inspire others to do the same.

“I don’t want to be patted on the back,” Small said. “That’s not what this is all about. What I want to do is challenge other companies that weren’t affected by COVID to step up and take care of these people.”

Small has followed in the footsteps of others as far as donating checks to help a business in need during this coronavirus pandemic. WDRB reported that an Indiana man surprised one of his favorite restaurants with his stimulus check to help keep them open back in April.

In that same month, Breitbart News reported that a customer left a $4,000 check as a tip at a Colorado saloon.