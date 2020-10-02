ICE Billboards Expose Pennsylvania’s Sanctuary Illegals

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is using six billboards to publicize dangerous illegal migrants who are being protected by Pennsylvania Democrats.

Tony Pham, the unconfirmed senior official performing the duties of the director, said:

Too often sanctuary policies limiting cooperation with ICE result in significant public safety concerns. ICE will continue to enforce immigration laws set forth by Congress through the efforts of the men and women of ICE to remove criminal aliens and making our communities safer.

An ICE statement said:

The billboards feature at-large immigration violators who may pose a public safety threat. These individuals were previously arrested or convicted of crimes in the U.S., but were released into the community instead of being transferred to ICE custody pursuant to an immigration detainer.

The characters spotlighted by the billboards include:

Han Soo Lee, 61, a South Korean national illegally present in the U.S. Lee was arrested by the Philadelphia Police Department Aug. 11 for aggravated assault, simple assault, possessing instrument of crime, recklessly endangering. ICE lodged a detainer with Curran-Fromhold Detention Center, but due to Philadelphia sanctuary laws, detainers have not been honored, and the subject was released to the community. …. In December 2018, the Pittsburgh Police Department arrested Harvinder Singh, an Indian national illegally present in the U.S., for harassment. ICE officers lodged a detainer with the Allegheny County Jail, but it was not honored, and the subject was released from local custody without notification to ICE. This marked the second time a detainer on Singh wasn’t honored. He was previously arrested in 2017 for driving under the influence in Georgia, subsequently convicted, and the Columbus Police Department released him with an active detainer in place. In February 2020, the New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. ICE lodged a detainer with the NYPD – Queens Central Booking and is currently monitoring the disposition of his criminal case.

The six billboards are located at or near:

Route 1 north of Old Lincoln Highway Pennsylvania Turnpike Bridge & Wood Walt Whitman Bridge #5 Route 130 .3 miles south of Airport Circle North Christopher Columbus Boulevard Arctic Avenue I-276 Pennsylvania Turnpike east of Buck Road

The population of illegal immigrants exceeds 11 million and includes some who are violent criminals. Most politicians and business groups, as well as media outlets, oppose strict enforcement of the deportation rules, partly because the migrants boost the U.S. economy by serving as consumers, property renters, and workers.