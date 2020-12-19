Anonymous Donor Pays $21K Layaway Balance: ‘God Bless Them’

Walmart shoppers in Hazard, Kentucky, are feeling grateful that an anonymous donor gave them a huge surprise this week.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the store announced the benefactor paid off $21,000 worth of layaway bills for 96 families.

“We would like to send out our heartfelt thanks to the anonymous donor that reached out through the Pay away the layaway organization to pay out the remaining layaway balance in our store!” the post read:

The generous gift came through the nonprofit group Pay Away the Layaway, whose mission is to “inspire hope and help families pay off layaway balances that include gifts for their children, such as games, toys, books, backpacks, clothes and coats.”

“When you make a donation to our organization, you become a Layaway Angel! Collectively, we are able to crowd fund donations and visit stores across the country to surprise families and make a real difference,” the group’s website read.

Following the announcement, social media users expressed their deepest thanks to the unnamed donor, and many said the gift came at just the right time.

“Thank you to the people who done this! I had a family member who was devastated on Monday because they couldn’t come up with the rest of the amount that was due to get theirs out,” one person wrote.

“But, we went tonight and BAM! Paid for! Just when you think theirs [sic] no hope for the world,” she continued.

“God bless them for this. Pouring out generosity and love to our fellow man/woman/children, so needed right now in these hard times. So many are struggling and we should help if at [all] possible in any way we can if we know of someone needing help,” another person said.

A similar instance occurred recently when an anonymous donor paid off $1,000 worth of layaway orders at a Walmart in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Breitbart News reported.