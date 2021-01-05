An anonymous donor has payed a hat store’s rent through April to help it survive the coronavirus pandemic during the winter months.

Amanda Joyner, the owner of Chef Bizzarro Millinery, in downtown Michigan City, Indiana, thanked the anonymous donor in a tearful video.

“I don’t even know what to say. Someone just paid my rent for my shop, so I could keep making hats there through April,” she said. “Whoever you are, thank you. Thanks, I really appreciate. Seriously, from the bottom of my heart thank you.”

The store sells hand-made hats and quirky headwear to customers worldwide, including attendees of Louisville’s Kentucky Derby, British weddings, and other formal occasions, the NWI Times reported.

Joyner’s collection of hats include fedoras, flight caps, perchers, pillbox hats, and hats that are part of Halloween costumes.

The store has also hosted classes on how to make ugly Christmas sweater headbands and other hats.