Gasoline Led Prices Slightly Higher in January

Apart from gasoline, consumer prices barely budged in January.

The consumer price index climbed three-tenths of a percentage point in January, the Labor Department said Wednesday. That was the fastest pace of inflation in five months.

But most of that can be attributed to higher gasoline prices, which rose by 7.4 percent in January. Prices of food consumed at home, which can be volatile month-to-month, rose just one-tenth of a percent. Excluding food and energy, prices were unchanged in January.

Prices are expected to rise this year as bank accounts inflated by pandemic relief payments and an accommodative Federal Reserve stance boost demand and the pandemic’s effect fades. But they are not rising yet.

Even after two months of big hikes in gasoline prices, U.S. consumers are still paying less at the pump than they were a year ago. Compared with January of 2020, gas prices are down 8.8 percent.