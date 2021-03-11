Nike CEO John Donahoe reportedly commented on former vice president Ann Hebert’s recent resignation in a meeting Monday with the company’s North America team.

“There’s no value more core to who we are than the trust our consumers put into us and our brand and our products,” Donahoe said, according to Complex, which reviewed a recording of the virtual meeting.

“And the fact of the matter is, this incident has sparked questions in some of our consumers about whether they can trust us, particularly around launch product,” he added.

Nike plans to audit its launch process to make sure customers have confidence in how it releases limited-edition sneakers that have been targeted by bots seeking to beat out online customers.